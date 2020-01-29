Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.13 EPS

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The software maker reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.13, Fidelity Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $41.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.89 million. Agilysys had a negative return on equity of 12.04% and a negative net margin of 7.99%. Agilysys updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:AGYS traded up $3.89 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 64,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,186. The firm has a market cap of $711.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.12 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Agilysys has a 1 year low of $17.25 and a 1 year high of $31.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.84.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on AGYS shares. ValuEngine downgraded Agilysys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Craig Hallum started coverage on Agilysys in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Agilysys in a research report on Friday, October 25th. BidaskClub raised Agilysys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Agilysys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Agilysys currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.20.

About Agilysys

Agilysys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a developer and marketer of hardware and software products and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. The company offers point-of-sale, property management, reservation and table management, inventory and procurement, workforce management, analytics, document management, and mobile and wireless solutions to streamline operations, and enhance efficiency and guest experience.

