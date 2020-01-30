Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) Reaches New 52-Week High on Strong Earnings

Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $30.32 and last traded at $30.21, with a volume of 227700 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $30.08.

The software maker reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $41.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.89 million. Agilysys had a negative net margin of 7.99% and a negative return on equity of 12.04%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Agilysys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Agilysys from to in a report on Wednesday. Sidoti boosted their target price on shares of Agilysys from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Agilysys in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Agilysys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.80.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGYS. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Agilysys in the 1st quarter worth approximately $243,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Agilysys by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 36,722 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $789,000 after purchasing an additional 6,619 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Agilysys by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 212,662 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,566,000 after purchasing an additional 12,670 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Agilysys by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 226,280 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,859,000 after purchasing an additional 13,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Agilysys by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,703,535 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $58,044,000 after purchasing an additional 185,201 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.42% of the company’s stock.

The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.58 and its 200 day moving average is $25.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $711.65 million, a P/E ratio of -61.96 and a beta of 0.25.

Agilysys Company Profile (NASDAQ:AGYS)

Agilysys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a developer and marketer of hardware and software products and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. The company offers point-of-sale, property management, reservation and table management, inventory and procurement, workforce management, analytics, document management, and mobile and wireless solutions to streamline operations, and enhance efficiency and guest experience.

