Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) Shares Up 7.6% After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Shares of Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) shot up 7.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $36.25 and last traded at $33.46, 1,052,540 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 427% from the average session volume of 199,576 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.09.

The software maker reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $41.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.89 million. Agilysys had a negative net margin of 6.76% and a negative return on equity of 10.70%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AGYS shares. BidaskClub upgraded Agilysys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Agilysys in a report on Friday, October 25th. Sidoti lifted their price objective on Agilysys from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Agilysys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, National Securities assumed coverage on Agilysys in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.80.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AGYS. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Agilysys by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 33,616 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $853,000 after acquiring an additional 7,917 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its holdings in Agilysys by 29.5% in the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 20,200 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $513,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Agilysys by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 27,400 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $696,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Agilysys by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 74,924 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,904,000 after purchasing an additional 8,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of Agilysys by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,700 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,371 shares during the last quarter. 83.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock has a market cap of $735.54 million, a PE ratio of -70.21 and a beta of 0.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

About Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS)

Agilysys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a developer and marketer of hardware and software products and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. The company offers point-of-sale, property management, reservation and table management, inventory and procurement, workforce management, analytics, document management, and mobile and wireless solutions to streamline operations, and enhance efficiency and guest experience.

