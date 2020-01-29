Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $34.00 target price on the software maker’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Agilysys, Inc. is a leading provider of innovative IT solutions to corporate and public-sector customers, with special expertise in select vertical markets, including retail and hospitality. The company uses technology-including hardware, software and services-to help customers resolve their most complicated IT needs. The company possesses expertise in enterprise architecture and high availability, infrastructure optimization, storage and resource management, and business continuity; and provides industry-specific software, services and expertise to the retail and hospitality markets. Headquartered in Boca Raton, Fla., Agilysys operates extensively throughout North America, with additional sales offices in the United Kingdom and China. “

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on AGYS. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Agilysys in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Northland Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Agilysys in a research report on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Agilysys from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Agilysys from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, National Securities assumed coverage on shares of Agilysys in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $31.50.

Shares of NASDAQ AGYS opened at $31.09 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Agilysys has a 12-month low of $17.25 and a 12-month high of $31.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $711.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.57 and a beta of 0.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.84.

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The software maker reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.13. Agilysys had a negative net margin of 7.99% and a negative return on equity of 12.04%. On average, equities analysts predict that Agilysys will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its position in Agilysys by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 6,110 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Agilysys by 17.5% during the third quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 6,914 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Agilysys by 25.7% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,700 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,371 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Agilysys by 51.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,192 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,418 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Agilysys by 430.2% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,036 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,652 shares during the period. 83.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Agilysys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a developer and marketer of hardware and software products and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. The company offers point-of-sale, property management, reservation and table management, inventory and procurement, workforce management, analytics, document management, and mobile and wireless solutions to streamline operations, and enhance efficiency and guest experience.

