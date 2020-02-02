Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) Trading Down 6.4%

Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AGIO)’s share price dropped 6.4% on Friday . The company traded as low as $48.58 and last traded at $48.73, approximately 921,565 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 16% from the average daily volume of 797,088 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.05.

AGIO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 price objective on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $79.00 price objective on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.18.

The firm has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of -7.11 and a beta of 2.35. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $49.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 5.30 and a quick ratio of 5.24.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.81) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.85) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $26.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.13 million. Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 356.42% and a negative return on equity of 70.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 71.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.63) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -6.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director David P. Schenkein bought 8,064 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $31.00 per share, with a total value of $249,984.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 97,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,024,577. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Carman Alenson sold 2,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.09, for a total transaction of $147,765.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have bought 451,611 shares of company stock valued at $13,999,941 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.16% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 40.9% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 86,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,799,000 after purchasing an additional 25,100 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 30.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,362,184 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $217,585,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027,819 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,649,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 36.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 79,556 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,967,000 after acquiring an additional 21,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 430.6% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,109 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter.

About Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO)

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of novel investigational medicines to treat cancer and rare genetic diseases. It focuses on diseases that are directly caused by changes in genes or chromosomes, often passed from one generation to the next.

