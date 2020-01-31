AGL Energy (OTCMKTS:AGLXY) Trading Up 0.5%

AGL Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:AGLXY) shares were up 0.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $13.57 and last traded at $13.57, approximately 3,601 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 104% from the average daily volume of 1,765 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.50.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.63.

AGL Energy Company Profile (OTCMKTS:AGLXY)

AGL Energy Limited provides energy to residential and business customers in Australia. The company operates in four segments: Customer Markets, Wholesale Markets, Group Operations, and Investments segments. It is involved in generating electricity through thermal, hydro, wind, and solar power generation plants; gas storage activities; and the retail sale of electricity, gas, solar, and energy products and services.

