AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) Price Target Raised to $17.50

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) had its price target raised by Deutsche Bank from $17.00 to $17.50 in a research report report published on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on AGNC. ValuEngine raised shares of AGNC Investment from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of AGNC Investment in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They set a sector perform rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of AGNC Investment in a report on Monday, November 11th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of AGNC Investment in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a neutral rating and a $18.25 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AGNC Investment from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:AGNC traded up $0.11 on Thursday, reaching $18.59. 7,516,046 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,252,633. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.17, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.25. AGNC Investment has a fifty-two week low of $14.51 and a fifty-two week high of $18.76. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $287.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $301.99 million. AGNC Investment had a net margin of 54.47% and a return on equity of 12.52%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. Analysts predict that AGNC Investment will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a jan 20 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 10.7%. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.89%.

In other news, Director Morris A. Davis purchased 7,350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.02 per share, for a total transaction of $125,097.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in AGNC Investment by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 57,356,164 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $964,732,000 after buying an additional 2,995,801 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,284,966 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $297,012,000 after purchasing an additional 828,696 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,554,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $73,284,000 after purchasing an additional 730,571 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 3,051,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,100,000 after purchasing an additional 269,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,411,942 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,643,000 after purchasing an additional 70,961 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.88% of the company’s stock.

About AGNC Investment

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

Featured Story: Moving Average (MA)