AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) Raised to C at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on AGNC. Zacks Investment Research raised AGNC Investment from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on AGNC Investment in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. They set a sector perform rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on AGNC Investment in a research note on Monday, November 11th. They set a neutral rating for the company. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on AGNC Investment from $17.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine raised AGNC Investment from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $17.50.

Shares of AGNC traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $18.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,516,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,252,633. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.17, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08. AGNC Investment has a fifty-two week low of $14.51 and a fifty-two week high of $18.76.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.02. AGNC Investment had a net margin of 54.47% and a return on equity of 12.52%. The business had revenue of $287.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $301.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AGNC Investment will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a jan 20 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 10.7%. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.89%.

In other news, Director Morris A. Davis purchased 7,350 shares of AGNC Investment stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.02 per share, for a total transaction of $125,097.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AGNC. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AGNC Investment during the third quarter worth $29,000. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in AGNC Investment by 37.7% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in shares of AGNC Investment during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in AGNC Investment by 78.3% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savior LLC acquired a new position in shares of AGNC Investment in the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. 66.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AGNC Investment Company Profile

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

