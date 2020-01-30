AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $287.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $301.99 million. AGNC Investment had a positive return on equity of 11.89% and a negative net margin of 84.94%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.53 EPS.

AGNC traded down $0.26 during trading on Thursday, hitting $18.48. 9,795,880 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,139,329. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.91. The firm has a market cap of $9.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.25. AGNC Investment has a 1 year low of $14.51 and a 1 year high of $18.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08.

The company also recently disclosed a jan 20 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a yield of 10.7%. AGNC Investment’s payout ratio is currently 81.70%.

AGNC has been the subject of several analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered AGNC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 7th. ValuEngine raised AGNC Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on AGNC Investment from $17.00 to $17.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised AGNC Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on AGNC Investment in a research note on Monday, November 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.47.

In other news, Director Morris A. Davis acquired 7,350 shares of AGNC Investment stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.02 per share, for a total transaction of $125,097.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

AGNC Investment Company Profile

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

