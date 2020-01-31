Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (NYSE:AEM) Short Interest Update

Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,750,000 shares, a decline of 9.2% from the December 31st total of 4,130,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,230,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of AEM stock opened at $61.17 on Friday. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 12 month low of $39.66 and a 12 month high of $64.88. The stock has a market cap of $14.27 billion, a PE ratio of -56.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 33.14 and a beta of -0.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $60.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.22.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 151.1% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,027 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 894.5% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,084 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the 3rd quarter worth about $73,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,849 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.84% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Sunday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $74.00 price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Friday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $61.00 price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.62.

About Agnico Eagle Mines

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

