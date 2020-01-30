Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,140,000 shares, a decrease of 13.2% from the December 31st total of 5,920,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 385,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 13.3 days. Currently, 12.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine lowered Agree Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on Agree Realty in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Agree Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Agree Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Agree Realty presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.50.

Shares of ADC opened at $76.24 on Thursday. Agree Realty has a 52 week low of $62.58 and a 52 week high of $79.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.59, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of -0.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $70.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.19.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th were paid a $0.585 dividend. This is an increase from Agree Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 19th. This represents a $2.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.11%.

In other news, Director Greg Lehmkuhl acquired 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $69.55 per share, with a total value of $34,775.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 6,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $419,803.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders bought 1,273 shares of company stock worth $89,782 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ADC. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 5.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,373,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $408,217,000 after buying an additional 311,257 shares during the last quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agree Realty in the third quarter worth about $16,317,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 11.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,750,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $129,074,000 after buying an additional 179,324 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agree Realty in the fourth quarter worth about $9,382,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Agree Realty in the fourth quarter worth about $9,222,000.

About Agree Realty

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of March 31, 2019, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 694 properties, located in 46 states and containing approximately 11.9 million square feet of gross leasable space.

Featured Article: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices