Aimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AIMT) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume Following Analyst Upgrade

Aimmune Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AIMT) shares saw strong trading volume on Monday after Wedbush raised their price target on the stock from $79.00 to $81.00. Wedbush currently has an outperform rating on the stock. 10,380,276 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 531% from the previous session’s volume of 1,644,104 shares.The stock last traded at $33.01 and had previously closed at $31.05.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Aimmune Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Aimmune Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $31.59 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $27.00 target price on Aimmune Therapeutics and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Aimmune Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday. Finally, JMP Securities increased their target price on Aimmune Therapeutics from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

In other Aimmune Therapeutics news, insider Douglas T. Sheehy sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.03, for a total value of $330,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Daniel C. Md Adelman sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $700,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,400 shares of company stock valued at $1,645,900 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aimmune Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Aimmune Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,000. FTB Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Aimmune Therapeutics by 67.3% in the 4th quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 1,039 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Aimmune Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $488,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aimmune Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,338,000. Institutional investors own 81.51% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 4.64 and a current ratio of 4.64. The company has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.55 and a beta of 0.02.

Aimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AIMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.03) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.03). During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.89) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Aimmune Therapeutics Inc will post -3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aimmune Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:AIMT)

Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes product candidates for the treatment of peanut and other food allergies. Its lead Characterized Oral Desensitization ImmunoTherapy (CODIT) product candidate is AR101, an investigational biologic, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with peanut allergy.

Further Reading: How much money do you need to begin day trading?

