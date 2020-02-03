Aimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AIMT) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Aimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AIMT) in a research note published on Sunday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $34.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on AIMT. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Aimmune Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $31.59 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, December 13th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Aimmune Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They set a neutral rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush reissued a buy rating and set a $79.00 target price on shares of Aimmune Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aimmune Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $60.00 target price on shares of Aimmune Therapeutics and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Aimmune Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $45.00.

Shares of NASDAQ AIMT traded up $1.96 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $33.01. 10,380,276 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,644,104. The company has a quick ratio of 4.64, a current ratio of 4.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of -8.55 and a beta of 0.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.08. Aimmune Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $16.95 and a 12 month high of $37.00.

Aimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AIMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.03) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($1.03). During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.89) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Aimmune Therapeutics will post -3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Douglas T. Sheehy sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.03, for a total value of $330,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel C. Md Adelman sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $700,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 50,400 shares of company stock worth $1,645,900. 13.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Aimmune Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. FTB Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Aimmune Therapeutics by 67.3% in the 4th quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 1,039 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Aimmune Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Aimmune Therapeutics by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,532 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Aimmune Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $84,000. 81.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Aimmune Therapeutics

Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes product candidates for the treatment of peanut and other food allergies. Its lead Characterized Oral Desensitization ImmunoTherapy (CODIT) product candidate is AR101, an investigational biologic, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with peanut allergy.

