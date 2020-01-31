Air France-KLM (OTCMKTS:AFLYY) Upgraded to Outperform at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Air France-KLM (OTCMKTS:AFLYY) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. ValuEngine lowered Air France-KLM from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered Air France-KLM from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Air France-KLM from a buy rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Air France-KLM in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Air France-KLM presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.50.

OTCMKTS AFLYY traded down $0.17 during trading on Thursday, hitting $9.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,126. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.96. The firm has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 0.83. Air France-KLM has a 52 week low of $8.52 and a 52 week high of $14.95.

Air France-KLM (OTCMKTS:AFLYY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The transportation company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.19). Air France-KLM had a positive return on equity of 7.97% and a negative net margin of 0.41%. The firm had revenue of $8.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.74 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Air France-KLM will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Air France-KLM Company Profile

Air France-KLM SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger transportation services on scheduled flights. The company operates through Network, Maintenance, Transavia, and Other segments. It also offers cargo transportation and aeronautics maintenance services; and other air-transport-related services.

