Air Lease Corp (NYSE:AL) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Air Lease Corp (NYSE:AL) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,870,000 shares, a drop of 10.8% from the December 31st total of 5,460,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 505,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.6 days. Currently, 4.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Separately, ValuEngine cut Air Lease from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Air Lease currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.00.

Air Lease stock traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $44.00. 23,645 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 614,399. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.81. Air Lease has a 12 month low of $31.98 and a 12 month high of $49.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a PE ratio of 8.96, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.85.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The transportation company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.05. Air Lease had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 29.22%. The firm had revenue of $531.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $525.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.73 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Air Lease will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 19th. This is a positive change from Air Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Air Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.04%.

In related news, CFO Gregory B. Willis sold 15,000 shares of Air Lease stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.74, for a total transaction of $686,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 64,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,945,198.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Steven F. Udvar-Hazy sold 220,371 shares of Air Lease stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.93, for a total value of $9,901,269.03. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,268,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,980,136.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 378,950 shares of company stock valued at $17,129,296. 8.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp increased its stake in Air Lease by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,411,645 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $59,216,000 after acquiring an additional 41,672 shares during the period. Provident Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Air Lease by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Provident Investment Management Inc. now owns 936,844 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $39,179,000 after purchasing an additional 21,238 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Air Lease by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 795,308 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,260,000 after purchasing an additional 97,983 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Air Lease by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 675,458 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,097,000 after purchasing an additional 10,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barton Investment Management increased its stake in shares of Air Lease by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Barton Investment Management now owns 585,765 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,836,000 after purchasing an additional 9,830 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.82% of the company’s stock.

About Air Lease

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet transport aircraft to airlines worldwide. The company also sells aircraft from its operating lease portfolio to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, and airlines.

