AIR LIQUIDE/ADR (OTCMKTS:AIQUY) Expected to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $1.27 Per Share

AIR LIQUIDE/ADR (OTCMKTS:AIQUY) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of AIR LIQUIDE/ADR in a note issued to investors on Friday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander expects that the basic materials company will earn $1.27 per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for AIR LIQUIDE/ADR’s FY2022 earnings at $1.37 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.47 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine downgraded AIR LIQUIDE/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded AIR LIQUIDE/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AIR LIQUIDE/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on AIR LIQUIDE/ADR in a research report on Monday, November 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AIR LIQUIDE/ADR currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.00.

Shares of AIR LIQUIDE/ADR stock opened at $28.72 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.36. The company has a market capitalization of $67.68 billion, a PE ratio of 27.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. AIR LIQUIDE/ADR has a 52 week low of $21.41 and a 52 week high of $28.78.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Scout Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AIR LIQUIDE/ADR by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 104,710 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,937,000 after buying an additional 9,519 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AIR LIQUIDE/ADR by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,767,387 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,229,000 after buying an additional 75,011 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AIR LIQUIDE/ADR by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 21,062 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $584,000 after buying an additional 1,009 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

About AIR LIQUIDE/ADR

L'Air Liquide SA provides gases, technologies, and services for industrial and health sectors in Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa. Its Gas & Services segment offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, hydrogen, and carbon monoxide to the metals, chemicals, refining, and energy industries; and gas solutions, such as industrial gases, welding equipment, application and safety equipment, and related services to materials and energy, automotive and manufacturing, food and pharmaceuticals, technology and research, and professionals and retail markets.

