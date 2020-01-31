AIR LIQUIDE/ADR (OTCMKTS:AIQUY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $28.88

AIR LIQUIDE/ADR (OTCMKTS:AIQUY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $28.88 and last traded at $28.78, with a volume of 59858 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $28.58.

Several analysts have weighed in on AIQUY shares. Atlantic Securities started coverage on AIR LIQUIDE/ADR in a report on Monday, November 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group cut AIR LIQUIDE/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised AIR LIQUIDE/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine cut AIR LIQUIDE/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $68.15 billion, a PE ratio of 27.50, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.38.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of AIR LIQUIDE/ADR by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,767,387 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,229,000 after buying an additional 75,011 shares in the last quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AIR LIQUIDE/ADR by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 199,903 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,664,000 after buying an additional 39,528 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AIR LIQUIDE/ADR by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 129,588 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,635,000 after buying an additional 8,617 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AIR LIQUIDE/ADR by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 104,710 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,937,000 after buying an additional 9,519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of AIR LIQUIDE/ADR by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 21,062 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $584,000 after buying an additional 1,009 shares in the last quarter. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About AIR LIQUIDE/ADR (OTCMKTS:AIQUY)

L'Air Liquide SA provides gases, technologies, and services for industrial and health sectors in Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa. Its Gas & Services segment offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, hydrogen, and carbon monoxide to the metals, chemicals, refining, and energy industries; and gas solutions, such as industrial gases, welding equipment, application and safety equipment, and related services to materials and energy, automotive and manufacturing, food and pharmaceuticals, technology and research, and professionals and retail markets.

