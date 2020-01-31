Air New Zealand (OTCMKTS:ANZFF) Shares Down 0.5%

Air New Zealand Limited (OTCMKTS:ANZFF)’s stock price fell 0.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1.87 and last traded at $1.94, 750 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 71% from the average session volume of 2,564 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.95.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.85.

Air New Zealand Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ANZFF)

Air New Zealand Limited provides passenger and cargo transportation services on scheduled airlines primarily in New Zealand, Australia, the Pacific Islands, the United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, and the United States. The company also offers ground handling services; engineering and maintenance services, including aircraft and component maintenance, repair, and overhaul services; and aircraft leasing and financing services.

Featured Article: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio