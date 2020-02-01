Airbus (EPA:AIR) Given a €186.00 Price Target at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group set a €186.00 ($216.28) price objective on Airbus (EPA:AIR) in a research note published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Nord/LB set a €135.00 ($156.98) price objective on Airbus and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Independent Research set a €133.00 ($154.65) price objective on Airbus and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group set a €120.00 ($139.53) price objective on Airbus and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a €146.00 ($169.77) price objective on Airbus and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €150.00 ($174.42) price objective on Airbus and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €142.92 ($166.19).

EPA:AIR traded down €1.26 ($1.47) during trading hours on Friday, hitting €133.24 ($154.93). 1,207,948 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,310,000. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €132.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is €127.67. Airbus has a one year low of €68.28 ($79.40) and a one year high of €99.97 ($116.24).

Airbus Company Profile

Airbus SE provides aerospace products, services, and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space segments. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

