Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSF) Receives Media Impact Score of -2.58

Media coverage about Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSF) has been trending negative on Monday, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. The research firm identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than six thousand blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Airbus earned a media sentiment score of -2.58 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news headlines about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Here are some of the news headlines that may have effected Airbus’ score:

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Airbus in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Airbus currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.33.

OTCMKTS:EADSF opened at $147.00 on Monday. Airbus has a 1-year low of $112.90 and a 1-year high of $154.75. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $148.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $141.75.

Airbus Company Profile

Airbus SE provides aerospace products, services, and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space segments. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

