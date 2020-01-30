Airgain Inc (NASDAQ:AIRG) Short Interest Down 9.9% in January

Airgain Inc (NASDAQ:AIRG) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 296,100 shares, a drop of 9.9% from the December 31st total of 328,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 56,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.2 days. Approximately 3.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AIRG. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Airgain from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. ValuEngine cut shares of Airgain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Airgain from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 8th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $11.50 price objective on shares of Airgain in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, William Blair cut shares of Airgain from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.13.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Airgain in the 3rd quarter valued at $128,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Airgain in the 3rd quarter valued at $139,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in Airgain by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 123,281 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after acquiring an additional 11,995 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Airgain in the 3rd quarter valued at $121,000. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its stake in Airgain by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 133,089 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,564,000 after acquiring an additional 2,561 shares during the period. 50.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AIRG opened at $9.67 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.96 and a beta of 1.88. Airgain has a 12 month low of $8.28 and a 12 month high of $17.25. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.12.

Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.11. Airgain had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 4.59%. The business had revenue of $13.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Airgain will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

Airgain Company Profile

Airgain, Inc designs, develops, and engineers antenna products for original equipment and design manufacturers, chipset vendors, service providers, and value added resellers and distributors worldwide. Its products include MaxBeam embedded antennas; profile embedded antennas; profile contour embedded antennas; ultra-embedded antennas; OmniMax high performance external antennas; MaxBeam carrier class antennas; and SmartMax embedded antennas, as well as automotive, fleet, public safety, and M2M antennas.

