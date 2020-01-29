Aixtron (OTCMKTS:AIXXF) Stock Price Down 0.2%

Shares of Aixtron Se (OTCMKTS:AIXXF) were down 0.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $10.75 and last traded at $10.75, approximately 300 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 1,043 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.77.

Separately, Berenberg Bank cut Aixtron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.05.

Aixtron Company Profile (OTCMKTS:AIXXF)

AIXTRON SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides deposition equipment to the semiconductor industry worldwide. The company develops, produces, and installs equipment for the deposition of semiconductor materials; and provides consulting and training, customer support, and peripheral equipment and services, as well as upgrades and spare parts.

