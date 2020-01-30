AK Steel (NYSE:AKS) Upgraded to “Sell” at ValuEngine

AK Steel (NYSE:AKS) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of AK Steel from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $2.00 to $3.50 in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of AK Steel to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of AK Steel in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $2.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. AK Steel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.50.

Shares of AK Steel stock opened at $2.82 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $895.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 3.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.16 and its 200 day moving average is $2.67. AK Steel has a 1 year low of $1.66 and a 1 year high of $3.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.77, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

AK Steel (NYSE:AKS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. AK Steel had a return on equity of 42.48% and a net margin of 1.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that AK Steel will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in AK Steel by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 34,744 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 4,368 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in AK Steel by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 490,848 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after acquiring an additional 4,893 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in AK Steel by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 120,174 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 5,640 shares during the period. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of AK Steel by 34.4% during the 4th quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 6 Meridian increased its position in shares of AK Steel by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 109,117 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 11,460 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.33% of the company’s stock.

AK Steel Company Profile

AK Steel Holding Corporation, through its subsidiary, AK Steel Corporation, produces flat-rolled carbon, and stainless and electrical steel products in the United States and internationally. It produces flat-rolled carbon steel products, including coated, cold-rolled, and hot-rolled carbon steel products; grain-oriented specialty stainless and electrical steels; and carbon and stainless steel tubing products.

