Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and twelve have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $93.00.

A number of research firms have commented on AKAM. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Akamai Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Cowen lowered shares of Akamai Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $103.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th.

Shares of Akamai Technologies stock traded down $1.29 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $94.23. 845,700 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,232,024. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 3.74 and a quick ratio of 3.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $88.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.96. Akamai Technologies has a twelve month low of $63.78 and a twelve month high of $97.75. The company has a market cap of $15.44 billion, a PE ratio of 34.27, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.57.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $709.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $701.25 million. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 15.98% and a return on equity of 16.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Akamai Technologies will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Robert Blumofe sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.87, for a total transaction of $781,830.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,874 shares in the company, valued at $1,031,494.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP James Gemmell sold 10,065 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.80, for a total transaction of $863,577.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,439 shares in the company, valued at $123,466.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,887 shares of company stock worth $4,286,441 over the last quarter. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 234.6% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 542 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $67,000. 89.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet in the United States and internationally. It provides cloud security solutions, including Web Application Protector to safeguard Web assets from Web application and distributed denial of service; Kona Site Defender, a cloud security solution; Bot Manager to identify bots and categorize bots based on business or IT impact; Fast DNS, which translates human-readable domain names into numerical IP addresses; Prolexic Routed to protect Web- and IP-based applications; and Client Reputation that assigns risk scores to malicious IP address and enables customers to take action on individual clients.

