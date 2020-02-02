February 2, 2020
Latest News

Aker BP ASA (OTCMKTS:DETNF) Stock Price Down 11%

John Highviewby John Highview

Aker BP ASA (OTCMKTS:DETNF) shares traded down 11% on Friday . The company traded as low as $28.90 and last traded at $28.90, 400 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 100% from the average session volume of 200 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.49.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.69.

Aker BP ASA Company Profile (OTCMKTS:DETNF)

Aker BP ASA engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas on the Norwegian Continental Shelf. The company has working interests in 40 fields/projects. As of December 31, 2018, its total net proven reserves were 683 million barrels of oil equivalents; and estimated total net proven plus probable reserves were 917 million barrels of oil equivalents.

Featured Story: VIX – Volatility Index

John Highview

View all posts by John Highview →

You might also like

Reviewing Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) & Obsidian Energy (NYSE:OBE)

$0.76 EPS Expected for Virtusa Co. (NASDAQ:VRTU) This Quarter

America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $176.99 Million

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *