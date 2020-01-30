January 30, 2020
Alamo Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALG) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.61 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Alamo Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALG) will report $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Alamo Group’s earnings. Alamo Group posted earnings per share of $1.38 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 16.7%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Alamo Group will report full year earnings of $6.24 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $8.08 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Alamo Group.

Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $271.83 million for the quarter. Alamo Group had a return on equity of 13.07% and a net margin of 6.50%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Alamo Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Dougherty & Co cut shares of Alamo Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Sunday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alamo Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th.

Shares of NYSE:ALG opened at $125.98 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $124.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $115.49. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.24 and a beta of 0.73. Alamo Group has a fifty-two week low of $84.94 and a fifty-two week high of $131.61. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 4.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 16th were issued a $0.13 dividend. This is a boost from Alamo Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. Alamo Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.71%.

In related news, insider Weiss Gary sold 25,205,509 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.18, for a total value of $29,742,500.62. 3.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALG. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Alamo Group by 345.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,060 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Alamo Group by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 231,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $23,084,000 after buying an additional 18,747 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Alamo Group by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 17,306 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,729,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alamo Group by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,524,592 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $152,353,000 after buying an additional 10,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Alamo Group during the 2nd quarter worth $76,000. Institutional investors own 94.43% of the company’s stock.

About Alamo Group

Alamo Group Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services agricultural and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental and industrial use worldwide. The company offers hydraulically-powered and tractor-mounted mowers, including boom-mounted mowers; other cutters and replacement parts for heavy-duty and intensive uses; and heavy duty, tractor- and truck-mounted mowing, and vegetation maintenance equipment and replacement parts.

