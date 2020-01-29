Alamos Gold Inc (NYSE:AGI) Short Interest Update

Alamos Gold Inc (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,970,000 shares, a growth of 19.8% from the December 31st total of 7,490,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,340,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.8 days. Currently, 2.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Alamos Gold by 113.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,934 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 5,811 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC bought a new position in Alamos Gold in the third quarter worth about $71,000. Violich Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Alamos Gold in the third quarter worth about $82,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Alamos Gold by 32.0% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,050 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 3,647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, A.R.T. Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alamos Gold in the second quarter worth about $159,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AGI stock traded up $0.28 on Wednesday, hitting $6.44. The stock had a trading volume of 4,042,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,554,510. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.05. The company has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of -160.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.25. Alamos Gold has a one year low of $4.17 and a one year high of $7.78.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.06. The firm had revenue of $172.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.13 million. Alamos Gold had a positive return on equity of 2.12% and a negative net margin of 2.03%. Alamos Gold’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Alamos Gold will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Alamos Gold from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Alamos Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $10.00 to $7.50 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $6.50 target price on shares of Alamos Gold in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating and set a $10.50 target price on shares of Alamos Gold in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alamos Gold from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Alamos Gold currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.05.

About Alamos Gold

Alamos Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of gold deposits in North America. It also explores for silver and precious metals. The company's flagship project is the Young-Davidson mine, which includes contiguous mineral leases and claims totaling 11,000 acres located in Northern Ontario, Canada.

