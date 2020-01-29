Alaris Royalty Corp. (TSE:AD) Announces $0.14 Monthly Dividend

Alaris Royalty Corp. (TSE:AD) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 30th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.1375 per share on Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $1.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th.

TSE:AD traded up C$0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching C$22.50. 469,882 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 172,359. The company has a market capitalization of $821.25 million and a P/E ratio of 11.48. Alaris Royalty has a 12 month low of C$17.70 and a 12 month high of C$22.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 4.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$22.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$20.71.

Alaris Royalty (TSE:AD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.42 by C($0.05). The company had revenue of C$30.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$30.10 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alaris Royalty will post 1.8099999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Desjardins raised their target price on shares of Alaris Royalty from C$23.50 to C$24.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Alaris Royalty from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Alaris Royalty from C$23.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Cormark raised their price objective on shares of Alaris Royalty from C$23.25 to C$24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Alaris Royalty from C$20.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$23.00.

In related news, Director E. Mitchell Shier sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$21.99, for a total value of C$54,968.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$494,712.

Alaris Royalty Company Profile

Alaris Royalty Corp. is a private equity firm specializing in management buyouts, growth capital, lower & middle market, later stage, industry consolidation, growth capital, and mature investments. The firm does not invest in turnarounds and start-ups. It prefers to invest in the companies based in all industries except for those with a declining asset base, such as oil and gas resource companies, or any industry that carry the risk of obsolescence such as high tech and focuses on business services, professional services, information services, healthcare services, distribution & logistics, industrials, consumer products.

