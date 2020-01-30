Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) Raised to B- at TheStreet

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) was upgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on ALB. Seaport Global Securities downgraded Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Albemarle from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Albemarle in a report on Friday, November 8th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 price target on shares of Albemarle in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, SunTrust Banks downgraded Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, October 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Albemarle has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.20.

NYSE:ALB traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $80.78. The company had a trading volume of 1,261,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,883,950. Albemarle has a 1-year low of $58.63 and a 1-year high of $93.14. The firm has a market cap of $8.50 billion, a PE ratio of 15.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.67. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $73.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.04. Albemarle had a return on equity of 15.94% and a net margin of 16.27%. The company had revenue of $879.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $883.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. Albemarle’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Albemarle will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Scott Tozier sold 14,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.13, for a total value of $1,161,885.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 66,925 shares in the company, valued at $5,362,700.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Albemarle by 9.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,304,153 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $584,695,000 after purchasing an additional 682,231 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Albemarle by 6.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,256,385 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $507,101,000 after purchasing an additional 417,021 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Albemarle during the second quarter worth approximately $19,836,000. Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Albemarle during the third quarter worth approximately $12,003,000. Finally, Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY purchased a new stake in shares of Albemarle during the third quarter worth approximately $9,246,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.09% of the company’s stock.

About Albemarle

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. Its Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and value-added lithium specialties, as well as reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for applications in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes, life science, pharmaceutical, and other markets.

