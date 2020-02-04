Albion Development VCT PLC (LON:AADV) Insider Brendan W. Larkin Buys 58,962 Shares

Albion Development VCT PLC (LON:AADV) insider Brendan W. Larkin acquired 58,962 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 85 ($1.12) per share, for a total transaction of £50,117.70 ($65,926.99).

LON AADV opened at GBX 79.50 ($1.05) on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 73.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 75.51. The company has a market cap of $66.37 million and a PE ratio of 9.24. Albion Development VCT PLC has a 1 year low of GBX 0.82 ($0.01) and a 1 year high of GBX 81.50 ($1.07).

Albion Development VCT Company Profile

Albion Development VCT PLC is a venture capital trust which provides equity and debt finance to growing unquoted companies across various sectors. It does not invest in companies that deal in property or shares and securities, insurance, banking, agriculture, and operating or managing hotels or residential care homes.

