Albireo Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:ALBO) to Post FY2022 Earnings of ($2.52) Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts

Albireo Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:ALBO) – Equities researchers at Wedbush upped their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Albireo Pharma in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, January 28th. Wedbush analyst L. Moussatos now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($2.52) for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($3.42). Wedbush currently has a “Buy” rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Albireo Pharma’s FY2023 earnings at $5.64 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on ALBO. BidaskClub downgraded Albireo Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 25th. ValuEngine raised Albireo Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of Albireo Pharma in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Albireo Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Albireo Pharma in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Albireo Pharma presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.25.

Shares of ALBO opened at $22.70 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $302.32 million, a PE ratio of -3.91 and a beta of 1.56. Albireo Pharma has a 1-year low of $16.13 and a 1-year high of $38.69. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.76.

Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.55) by ($0.18). Albireo Pharma had a negative return on equity of 62.69% and a negative net margin of 1,881.86%. The company had revenue of $1.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 million.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Albireo Pharma by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,836 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Albireo Pharma during the second quarter worth about $233,000. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in Albireo Pharma during the fourth quarter worth about $309,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Albireo Pharma by 6.6% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 16,956 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hartwell J M Limited Partnership raised its position in Albireo Pharma by 31.0% during the third quarter. Hartwell J M Limited Partnership now owns 20,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.11% of the company’s stock.

About Albireo Pharma

Albireo Pharma, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel bile acid modulators to treat orphan pediatric liver diseases and gastrointestinal (GI) disorders in the United States. Its lead product candidate is A4250, an orally administered ileal sodium dependent bile acid transporter (IBAT) inhibitor that is in phase III clinical trial for treating progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis and phase II clinical trial for treating biliary atresia, alagille syndrome, and other cholestatic liver diseases.

