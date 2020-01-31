Alcoa (NYSE:AA) Hits New 52-Week Low at $14.53

Alcoa Corp (NYSE:AA) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $14.53 and last traded at $14.69, with a volume of 54812 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $14.71.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. B. Riley decreased their price target on Alcoa from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 20th. G.Research downgraded Alcoa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Bank of America lowered Alcoa from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Alcoa in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $44.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.75.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.36 and a beta of 1.45.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The industrial products company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.09). Alcoa had a negative net margin of 10.78% and a negative return on equity of 2.71%. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alcoa Corp will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Alcoa by 136.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,048,586 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,528,000 after acquiring an additional 605,094 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Alcoa by 0.7% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 187,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Alcoa by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 391,762 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,171,000 after purchasing an additional 82,764 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Alcoa by 58.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,409,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,989,000 after purchasing an additional 522,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 337,653 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,904,000 after buying an additional 39,129 shares during the last quarter.

Alcoa Company Profile (NYSE:AA)

Alcoa Corporation produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum segments. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells bauxite to customers who process it into industrial chemical products.

