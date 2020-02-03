Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.68 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX) to post ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Aldeyra Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.73) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.62). Aldeyra Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.39) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 74.4%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Friday, March 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aldeyra Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.44) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.49) to ($2.39). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($2.37) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.70) to ($1.91). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Aldeyra Therapeutics.

Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.14).

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised Aldeyra Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Aldeyra Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Aldeyra Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.38.

Shares of NASDAQ ALDX traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.32. The stock had a trading volume of 4,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 158,752. Aldeyra Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $4.31 and a fifty-two week high of $12.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 6.36 and a current ratio of 6.36. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.64. The company has a market cap of $149.27 million, a P/E ratio of -2.47 and a beta of 0.89.

In related news, CEO Todd C. Brady bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.83 per share, for a total transaction of $116,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 652,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,802,419.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 13.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Aldeyra Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 75,353 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 5,406 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 989.5% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,448 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 9,489 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Aldeyra Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 296,129 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,777,000 after buying an additional 19,203 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.46% of the company’s stock.

About Aldeyra Therapeutics

Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the development of products for inflammation, inborn errors of metabolism, and other diseases in the United States and internationally. It is developing ADX-102, a small molecule designed to trap and allow for the degradation of aldehydes, as well as ADX-103 and ADX-104 novel candidates for the treatment of noninfectious anterior uveitis, allergic conjunctivitis, dry eye syndrome, sjögren-larsson syndrome, and succinic semi-aldehyde dehydrogenase deficiency.

