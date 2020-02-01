Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 562,500 shares, a drop of 5.2% from the December 31st total of 593,600 shares. Currently, 2.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 301,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.

ALDX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. ValuEngine upgraded Aldeyra Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Aldeyra Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Aldeyra Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.38.

In other Aldeyra Therapeutics news, CEO Todd C. Brady bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.83 per share, for a total transaction of $116,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 652,216 shares in the company, valued at $3,802,419.28. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 13.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 75,353 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 5,406 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 989.5% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,448 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 9,489 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 296,129 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,777,000 after purchasing an additional 19,203 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.46% of the company’s stock.

ALDX opened at $5.34 on Friday. Aldeyra Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $4.31 and a 12 month high of $12.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 6.36 and a quick ratio of 6.36. The stock has a market cap of $148.97 million, a P/E ratio of -2.48 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.64.

Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.14). Equities analysts anticipate that Aldeyra Therapeutics will post -2.33 EPS for the current year.

Aldeyra Therapeutics Company Profile

Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the development of products for inflammation, inborn errors of metabolism, and other diseases in the United States and internationally. It is developing ADX-102, a small molecule designed to trap and allow for the degradation of aldehydes, as well as ADX-103 and ADX-104 novel candidates for the treatment of noninfectious anterior uveitis, allergic conjunctivitis, dry eye syndrome, sjögren-larsson syndrome, and succinic semi-aldehyde dehydrogenase deficiency.

