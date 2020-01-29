ALE Property Group (ASX:LEP) Shares Up 0.4%

ALE Property Group (ASX:LEP)’s share price shot up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as A$5.69 ($4.04) and last traded at A$5.69 ($4.04), 15,794 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at A$5.67 ($4.02).

The stock has a fifty day moving average of A$5.63 and a 200-day moving average of A$5.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion and a P/E ratio of 41.18.

The company also recently disclosed a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. This represents a yield of 1.9%. ALE Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 154.41%.

ALE Property Group Company Profile (ASX:LEP)

ALE Property Group (ASX:LEP) is the owner of Australia's largest portfolio of freehold pub properties. Established in November 2003, ALE owns a portfolio of around 86 pub properties across the five mainland states of Australia. All of the properties are leased to Australian Leisure and Hospitality Group Limited (ALH) for an average initial term of around a further 13 years.

