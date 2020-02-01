Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Alector Inc. is a clinical stage biotechnology company pioneering immuno-neurology, a novel therapeutic approach for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases. Its product portfolio includes AL001, AL101, Al002 and AL003 which are in clinical stage. Alector Inc. is headquartered in South San Francisco, California. “

ALEC has been the topic of a number of other reports. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Alector in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen reiterated a buy rating on shares of Alector in a report on Monday, December 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $27.40.

Shares of NASDAQ ALEC traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $27.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 817,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 627,129. The company has a current ratio of 6.57, a quick ratio of 6.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Alector has a fifty-two week low of $13.64 and a fifty-two week high of $28.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.23. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.92.

Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.07). Alector had a negative net margin of 378.57% and a negative return on equity of 58.27%. The business had revenue of $2.70 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Alector will post -1.69 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Calvin Yu sold 1,315 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.39, for a total transaction of $25,497.85. Also, insider Robert King sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.46, for a total transaction of $115,950.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,398,842 shares of company stock worth $26,442,435. 34.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALEC. FMR LLC acquired a new position in Alector during the first quarter worth $20,862,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Alector by 97.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 866,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,470,000 after purchasing an additional 427,642 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Alector by 225.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 478,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,902,000 after purchasing an additional 331,642 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Alector during the third quarter worth $2,681,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Alector by 124.1% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 321,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,638,000 after purchasing an additional 178,111 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.06% of the company’s stock.

About Alector

Alector, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapies that harness the immune system to cure neurodegenerative diseases. Its products in Phase I clinical trial include AL001, a humanized recombinant monoclonal antibody for the treatment of frontotemporal dementia; and AL002 for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease.

