Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $29.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Alector Inc. is a clinical stage biotechnology company pioneering immuno-neurology, a novel therapeutic approach for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases. Its product portfolio includes AL001, AL101, Al002 and AL003 which are in clinical stage. Alector Inc. is headquartered in South San Francisco, California. “

ALEC has been the topic of several other research reports. BTIG Research began coverage on Alector in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a buy rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen reiterated a buy rating on shares of Alector in a report on Monday, December 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alector currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $27.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALEC traded down $0.23 during trading on Thursday, hitting $27.94. 833,800 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 627,129. Alector has a 52 week low of $13.64 and a 52 week high of $28.75. The company has a current ratio of 6.57, a quick ratio of 6.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $1.96 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.23. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.88.

Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.07). Alector had a negative net margin of 378.57% and a negative return on equity of 58.27%. The business had revenue of $2.70 million for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Alector will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Sabah Oney sold 14,467 shares of Alector stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.05, for a total value of $362,398.35. Following the sale, the insider now owns 596,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,932,755.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Robert King sold 7,500 shares of Alector stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.46, for a total value of $115,950.00. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,398,842 shares of company stock worth $26,442,435. 34.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Alector by 76.3% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 110,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,908,000 after buying an additional 47,958 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Alector by 420.5% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 56,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $977,000 after buying an additional 45,800 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alector in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $447,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Alector in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Alector by 124.1% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 321,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,638,000 after buying an additional 178,111 shares during the last quarter. 50.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alector Company Profile

Alector, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapies that harness the immune system to cure neurodegenerative diseases. Its products in Phase I clinical trial include AL001, a humanized recombinant monoclonal antibody for the treatment of frontotemporal dementia; and AL002 for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease.

Read More: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Alector (ALEC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com