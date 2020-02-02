ALERUS FINL COR/SH Forecasted to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of $0.42 Per Share (OTCMKTS:ALRS)

ALERUS FINL COR/SH (OTCMKTS:ALRS) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for shares of ALERUS FINL COR/SH in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 29th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Race now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.42 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.45. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for ALERUS FINL COR/SH’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.47 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.50 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of ALERUS FINL COR/SH in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on shares of ALERUS FINL COR/SH in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of ALERUS FINL COR/SH in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ALERUS FINL COR/SH from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday.

ALERUS FINL COR/SH stock opened at $21.10 on Friday. ALERUS FINL COR/SH has a 1-year low of $18.70 and a 1-year high of $24.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.26 and its 200 day moving average is $21.28.

ALERUS FINL COR/SH (OTCMKTS:ALRS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $54.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.40 million.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 19th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Eidelman Virant Capital purchased a new position in shares of ALERUS FINL COR/SH during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,759,000. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. increased its position in shares of ALERUS FINL COR/SH by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. now owns 5,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ALERUS FINL COR/SH during the third quarter worth approximately $200,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in ALERUS FINL COR/SH during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,526,000. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in ALERUS FINL COR/SH during the third quarter valued at approximately $626,000.

ALERUS FINL COR/SH Company Profile

Alerus Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services for individuals, families, and businesses. It offers checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, personal loans, lines of credit, debit and credit cards, deposit and payment solutions, and mobile wallet, as well as online banking and bill pay, mobile banking, and private banking services.

