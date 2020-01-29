ALERUS FINL COR/SH (OTCMKTS:ALRS) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

ALERUS FINL COR/SH (OTCMKTS:ALRS) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.04, Fidelity Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $54.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.40 million.

ALRS stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.65. 35,845 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,924. ALERUS FINL COR/SH has a 52 week low of $18.70 and a 52 week high of $24.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.24.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 19th.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ALRS shares. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of ALERUS FINL COR/SH in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Raymond James started coverage on shares of ALERUS FINL COR/SH in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on shares of ALERUS FINL COR/SH in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company.

ALERUS FINL COR/SH Company Profile

Alerus Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services for individuals, families, and businesses. It offers checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, personal loans, lines of credit, debit and credit cards, deposit and payment solutions, and mobile wallet, as well as online banking and bill pay, mobile banking, and private banking services.

Read More: What are economic reports?