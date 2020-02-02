ALERUS FINL COR/SH (OTCMKTS:ALRS) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

ALERUS FINL COR/SH (OTCMKTS:ALRS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Alerus Financial Corporation is a financial services company, through its subsidiary Alerus Financial, National Association, Alerus offers financial solutions to businesses and consumers. The company’s segment consists of banking, retirement and benefit services, wealth management and mortgage. Alerus Financial Corporation is headquartered in Grand Forks, North Dakota. “

ALRS has been the subject of several other reports. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of ALERUS FINL COR/SH in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on shares of ALERUS FINL COR/SH in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of ALERUS FINL COR/SH in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ALRS opened at $21.10 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.26 and a 200-day moving average of $21.28. ALERUS FINL COR/SH has a 12 month low of $18.70 and a 12 month high of $24.00.

ALERUS FINL COR/SH (OTCMKTS:ALRS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $54.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.40 million.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new position in ALERUS FINL COR/SH in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in ALERUS FINL COR/SH in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC acquired a new position in ALERUS FINL COR/SH in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $286,000. Lafayette Investments Inc. acquired a new position in ALERUS FINL COR/SH in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $438,000. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in ALERUS FINL COR/SH in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $626,000.

About ALERUS FINL COR/SH

Alerus Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services for individuals, families, and businesses. It offers checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, personal loans, lines of credit, debit and credit cards, deposit and payment solutions, and mobile wallet, as well as online banking and bill pay, mobile banking, and private banking services.

Read More: Cryptocurrencies

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ALERUS FINL COR/SH (ALRS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com