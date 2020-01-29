Alexander’s, Inc. (NYSE:ALX) Short Interest Up 20.2% in January

Alexander’s, Inc. (NYSE:ALX) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,900 shares, an increase of 20.2% from the December 31st total of 28,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of NYSE:ALX traded down $3.10 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $334.70. The stock had a trading volume of 9,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,109. Alexander’s has a 52 week low of $311.77 and a 52 week high of $394.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.82 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 12.91, a current ratio of 12.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $332.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $347.21.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 27th will be given a $4.50 dividend. This represents a $18.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 24th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Alexander’s during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,067,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Alexander’s by 331.7% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 13,197 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,887,000 after acquiring an additional 10,140 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Alexander’s by 1.2% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,064,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC grew its stake in Alexander’s by 150.0% in the third quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 5,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,916,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Alexander’s by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 5,301 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,751,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. 34.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Alexander’s

Alexander’s, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in leasing, managing, development and redeveloping its properties. Its operating properties are located in the greater New York City metropolitan area. The company was founded on May 16, 1955 and is headquartered in Paramus, NJ.

See Also: What is a portfolio manager?