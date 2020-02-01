Alexandria Real Estate Equities (ARE) to Release Earnings on Monday

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 3rd. Analysts expect Alexandria Real Estate Equities to post earnings of $1.79 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of ARE opened at $163.20 on Friday. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a 52-week low of $127.94 and a 52-week high of $165.74. The business’s fifty day moving average is $160.73 and its 200-day moving average is $154.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $20.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 155.43, a PEG ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.70.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. This is a positive change from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is currently 62.42%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ARE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $147.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Raymond James set a $26.00 price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 21st. Barclays boosted their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $153.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “top pick” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.91.

About Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>®</sup> company, is an urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT") uniquely focused on collaborative life science and technology campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $21.8 billion and an asset base in North America of 33.7 million square feet ("SF") as of March 31, 2019.

