Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (NYSE:ARE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (NYSE:ARE) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $117.80.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ARE. Raymond James set a $26.00 price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $147.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “top pick” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $153.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th.

NYSE:ARE traded down $0.87 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $163.79. The company had a trading volume of 558,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,211,689. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a 1-year low of $124.85 and a 1-year high of $165.74. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $160.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $154.04. The firm has a market cap of $20.19 billion, a PE ratio of 155.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.70.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by ($2.19). The firm had revenue of $390.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $389.99 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 1.63% and a net margin of 9.29%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.66 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Alexandria Real Estate Equities will post 6.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This is a positive change from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is currently 62.42%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,085 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 0.4% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 182,418 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,737,000 after buying an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the second quarter valued at about $469,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the second quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the second quarter worth about $539,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.30% of the company’s stock.

About Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>®</sup> company, is an urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT") uniquely focused on collaborative life science and technology campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $21.8 billion and an asset base in North America of 33.7 million square feet ("SF") as of March 31, 2019.

