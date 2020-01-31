Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) to Post Q4 2019 Earnings of $2.54 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) – Wedbush raised their Q4 2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a note issued to investors on Monday, January 27th. Wedbush analyst L. Chico now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will earn $2.54 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.22. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BidaskClub downgraded Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Raymond James raised their price objective on Alexion Pharmaceuticals to and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, January 19th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.00.

ALXN opened at $100.30 on Wednesday. Alexion Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $94.59 and a 12-month high of $141.86. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.74. The company has a market capitalization of $23.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.36, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.64.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.38. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 21.21% and a net margin of 31.05%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.14 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Investors Research Corp boosted its holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 52.0% in the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 304 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $37,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 54.3% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 426 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 686.0% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 393 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 172.8% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 491 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. 91.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS (ALXN1210/ravulizumab-cwvz), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH), a genetic blood disorder; and Soliris (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of PNH, atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS), and generalized myasthenia gravis.

