Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) PT Raised to $141.00

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at SunTrust Banks to $141.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. SunTrust Banks’ target price indicates a potential upside of 41.87% from the stock’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub cut Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday, November 17th. ValuEngine raised Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.68.

Shares of ALXN opened at $99.39 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $109.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.64. Alexion Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $94.59 and a 1-year high of $141.86. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 21.21% and a net margin of 31.05%. Alexion Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.14 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Alexion Pharmaceuticals will post 9.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Investors Research Corp grew its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 52.0% during the 3rd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 304 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 686.0% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 393 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 54.3% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 426 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 172.8% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 491 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. 91.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Alexion Pharmaceuticals

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS (ALXN1210/ravulizumab-cwvz), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH), a genetic blood disorder; and Soliris (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of PNH, atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS), and generalized myasthenia gravis.

