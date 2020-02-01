Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) Receives Buy Rating from Cowen

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Cowen in a research report issued on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $165.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Cowen’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 66.01% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ALXN. SunTrust Banks began coverage on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $150.68.

Shares of ALXN stock opened at $99.39 on Thursday. Alexion Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $94.59 and a 52-week high of $141.86. The stock has a market cap of $21.99 billion, a PE ratio of 15.22, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 3.45 and a current ratio of 3.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $109.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.64.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.11. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 31.05% and a return on equity of 21.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alexion Pharmaceuticals will post 9.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALXN. Redmile Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $113,826,000. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC lifted its position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 429.2% in the 3rd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 504,514 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $49,412,000 after acquiring an additional 409,180 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 347.3% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 513,104 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,254,000 after acquiring an additional 398,394 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 855.4% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 419,241 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,060,000 after acquiring an additional 375,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Krensavage Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $24,975,000. 91.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Alexion Pharmaceuticals

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS (ALXN1210/ravulizumab-cwvz), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH), a genetic blood disorder; and Soliris (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of PNH, atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS), and generalized myasthenia gravis.

See Also: Closed-End Mutual Funds