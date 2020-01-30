Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) Releases Earnings Results

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.38, RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 31.05% and a return on equity of 21.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.14 EPS. Alexion Pharmaceuticals updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 10.65-10.85 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $10.65-$10.85 EPS.

NASDAQ:ALXN traded down $6.64 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $100.30. 3,941,655 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,867,708. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a 50-day moving average of $109.47 and a 200 day moving average of $108.85. The company has a quick ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Alexion Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $94.59 and a 1-year high of $141.86.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals to and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.00.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS (ALXN1210/ravulizumab-cwvz), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH), a genetic blood disorder; and Soliris (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of PNH, atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS), and generalized myasthenia gravis.

