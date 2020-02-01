Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) Research Coverage Started at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a positive rating and a $135.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on ALXN. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a buy rating for the company. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals to $141.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush restated an outperform rating on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, January 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Cowen restated a buy rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $150.68.

NASDAQ:ALXN traded down $0.91 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $99.39. The company had a trading volume of 3,638,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,952,600. The company has a quick ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $21.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.64. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $108.64. Alexion Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $94.59 and a twelve month high of $141.86.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 31.05% and a return on equity of 21.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alexion Pharmaceuticals will post 9.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 311,593 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,517,000 after buying an additional 1,199 shares during the last quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 13.6% during the third quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 15,627 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after buying an additional 1,873 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 148.6% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 49,669 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,865,000 after buying an additional 29,691 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its holdings in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 347.3% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 513,104 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,254,000 after buying an additional 398,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Equity Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 646.8% during the third quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 16,580 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,624,000 after buying an additional 14,360 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.45% of the company’s stock.

About Alexion Pharmaceuticals

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS (ALXN1210/ravulizumab-cwvz), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH), a genetic blood disorder; and Soliris (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of PNH, atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS), and generalized myasthenia gravis.

