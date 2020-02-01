February 1, 2020
Alfa Laval (OTCMKTS:ALFVF) Trading Up 6.8%

Alfa Laval AB (OTCMKTS:ALFVF)’s share price was up 6.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $25.57 and last traded at $25.57, approximately 1,026 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 10,557 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.95.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.30.

About Alfa Laval (OTCMKTS:ALFVF)

Alfa Laval AB (publ) provides heat transfer, separation, and fluid handling products and solutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Energy, Food & Water, Marine, Greenhouse, and Operations & Other. The company's fluid handling systems include automation and fluid control equipment; installation materials; analytical, cleaning validation, flow, level, pressure, temperature, and weighing instruments, as well as instrumentation accessories; mixing equipment; centrifugal, circumferential piston, rotary lobe, and screw pumps; rotary jet and spray heads; tank covers and accessories; and valves.

