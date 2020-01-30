Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. is a renewable energy and regulated utility company engaged in the ownership of power generation facilities, and water and energy utilities primarily in North America. The Corporation invests in hydroelectric, wind and solar power facilities, and sustainable utility distribution businesses (water, electricity and natural gas) through its subsidiaries. Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. is headquartered in Oakville, Canada. “

Several other research firms have also issued reports on AQN. CIBC set a $14.30 price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Industrial Alliance Securities lowered shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $14.00 to $14.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.76.

Shares of NYSE:AQN opened at $15.22 on Tuesday. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a 12 month low of $10.65 and a 12 month high of $15.27. The stock has a market cap of $7.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.10, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a return on equity of 7.92% and a net margin of 25.08%. The firm had revenue of $365.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $405.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Algonquin Power & Utilities will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc purchased a new position in Algonquin Power & Utilities during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,148,000. Ninepoint Partners LP purchased a new position in Algonquin Power & Utilities during the 4th quarter worth approximately $527,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Algonquin Power & Utilities during the 4th quarter worth approximately $189,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 97,014 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,374,000 after purchasing an additional 7,559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 87.0% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 59,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $837,000 after purchasing an additional 27,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.45% of the company’s stock.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Company Profile

